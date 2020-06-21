LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man has died after a shooting in Louisville's Park Duvalle neighborhood.
Louisville Metro Police officers responded around 11 a.m. Sunday to Southern Avenue and Hemlock Street and found a man who had been shot, according to a statement from LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
The man was taken to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Mitchell added. No further information about the victim was made available as of Sunday afternoon.
"The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating and is following leads at this time," Mitchell said.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.