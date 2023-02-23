LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man who escaped from home incarceration while serving time for attempted murder is back in custody after a brief foot chase.
According to court documents, 44-year-old James Weston was arrested by Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies Monday afternoon.
Police said Weston was on home incarceration serving time on charges of attempted murder, being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun and first-degree fleeing and evading police.
On Jan. 18, just after 6 a.m., authorities received an alarm that someone was tampering with Weston's ankle bracelet. The bracelet is used to monitor the location of the individual on home incarceration.
Police were sent to Weston's last known location: the 2100 block of Maple Street, near Dr. W.J. Hodge Street, in Louisville's California neighborhood. According to court documents, police found the ankle bracelet, but Weston was gone. He was declared AWOL and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
On Monday, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office deputies were attempting to serve the warrants on Weston when they learned he was walking in the area of Garrs Lane, near Eden Lane in Shively. According to court documents, he was trying to have a woman pick him up in order to get away from law enforcement.
The Louisville Metro Police Department's helicopter was called to assist the Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies in spotting Weston.
He was eventually found in the back yard of a home on Garrs Lane. When a sheriff's deputy ordered him to stop and show his hands, Weston allegedly responded by yelling, "I'm going to kill you" and pulled his shirt up and reached to his waist, "as if to pull a firearm," according to court documents.
He was tased and taken into custody after more deputies arrived.
Weston was treated by EMS and transported to UofL Hospital for evaluation. According to online records, he was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections Wednesday afternoon.
He's charged with second-degree escape, tampering with a prisoner monitoring device, theft by failure to make required disposition of property, first-degree fleeing or evading police and resisting arrest.
