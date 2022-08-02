LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said a woman was high on methamphetamine last month when she was involved in a crash that sent a woman and her 8-year-old son to the hospital with serious injuries.
According to court documents, 31-year-old Amber Washington was arrested Monday.
Middletown Police said the incident took place July 1 at the intersection of Shelbyville Road and North Madison Avenue. Washington allegedly ran a red light at the intersection and hit a vehicle driven by a mother, with her 8-year-old son in the passenger seat.
The mother was transported to University of Louisville Hospital, and the boy was taken to Norton Children's Hospital. As a result of the crash, the mother suffered a broken jaw, three brain bleeds, 12 rib fractures, a severed spleen and her spine was disconnected from her pelvis. The 8-year-old sustained leg injuries. Police said he also suffers from PTSD and is now afraid to get into a vehicle.
According to court documents, Washington was "very erratic" at the scene and was unable to stand still or calm down. She was taken to Baptist East Hospital with serious injuries. Police said a blood test taken in the hospital indicated the presence of methamphetamine in her system.
Washington was arrested and charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle While Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance, two counts of first-degree Assault and first-degree Wanton Endangerment.
She was booked Monday into Louisville Metro Corrections.
