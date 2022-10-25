LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said a Louisville man attacked a stranger with a hammer outside the Brown Theater overnight, causing serious head trauma.
According to court documents, 40-year-old Andrew Hoke was arrested early Tuesday morning, hours after his alleged crimes.
Police said shortly before 1 a.m., Hoke was inside a grey Toyota Tacoma outside the Brown Theater at 323 West Broadway when the male victim walked by.
According to court documents, Hoke admitted to getting out of his car and approaching the man with a hammer. He then allegedly hit the man in the head with the "claw end" of the hammer. Police said he continued to hit the man several times in the head and on various parts of his body.
Hoke then fled the scene, refusing to call for medical assistance, according to court documents.
Police said the victim was hospitalized and is currently undergoing several procedures for head trauma.
Hoke is charged with first-degree assault. He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
