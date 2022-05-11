LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is accused of opening fire on a vehicle containing his children and their mother.
According to court documents, 31-year-old Charles Taylor was booked into Louisville Metro Correction Tuesday afternoon.
Police said the incident took place on Monday, April 11, at the intersection of Southside Drive and New Cut Road. Taylor's children -- a 7-year-old boy and a 3-year-old girl -- were sitting in a vehicle, along with their mother.
According to an arrest warrant, Taylor walked up to the vehicle and fired shots into it, hitting the woman several times in the arm, side, face and both hands.
The children were not hit.
The police were called to the scene, but Taylor was able to drive away before they got there, according to the arrest warrant. The woman was transported to UofL Hospital with injuries that resulted in permanent facial disfigurement and the loss of a finger.
A warrant was issued for Taylor's arrest and he was taken into custody on Tuesday. He's charged with first-degree Assault, first-degree Wanton Endangerment and Being a Convicted Felon in Possession of a Handgun.
He remains in Louisville Metro Corrections at this time.
