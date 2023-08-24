LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested a 59-year-old father after they say he shot and killed his own daughter in Louisville's Parkland neighborhood early this year.
According to court documents, John Jagoe was arrested by officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department Wednesday night in connection with the murder of his daughter, 43-year-old Sherry Allen.
The shooting took place just before 2 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
Police said they were called to the scene on West Kentucky Street, near the Kroger on West Broadway, on a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found Allen dead inside her vehicle.
According to court documents, Jagoe called Allen shortly before the shooting from a number she would not have recognized. After that, witnesses said Allen left her home, got into her car and drove to the scene, where Jagoe shot her several times.
Police said a witness heard the shots and saw Jagoe run from the scene to his mother's house.
According to police, a witness saw someone matching Jagoe's description regularly walking in the area in the weeks before the shooting.
A warrant was issued for Jagoe's arrest, and he was taken into custody Wednesday night. He is charged with murder a being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
He's currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
