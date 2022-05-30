LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman was arrested for endangering the welfare of children in the Iroquois Park neighborhood.
Brianna Miller, 30, was arrested and charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor.
According to an arrest citation, police responded to a report of two small children, 2- and 6-years-old, who were left alone in a trailer without electricity or hot water.
The children told police their mother had left to buy food, and said they hadn't eaten since the day prior. The children said there were ants and roaches inside of the trailer.
Police report that the children had no bed to sleep on, and were wearing multiple layers of clothes to stay warm.
The arrest citation says police spoke with a resident of the trailer park, who told police Miller bought heroin from a "drug house."
Police say they found Miller in an alley, unconscious with an open needle in between her legs.
