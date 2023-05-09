LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said a Louisville man was arrested Monday afternoon, months after he broke into a home and shot a woman several times, leaving her paralyzed.
According to court documents, 43-year-old Cory Carney was arrested by Louisville Metro Police just after 1 p.m. Monday. He's facing several charges.
Police said that on Sunday, Jan. 22, Carney broke into a woman's home in Louisville's California neighborhood.
A woman and two children — including a 12-year-old girl — were inside the home at the time of the break-in. Police said the 12-year-old woke up to find Carney in the home and went into the woman's room to tell her there was a stranger in the house.
According to court documents, the woman confronted Carney, whom she did not know. Police said that's when Carney shot her several times, hitting her in the thigh, arm, chest and back. He then ran away.
One of the children then called police.
When officers arrived, the woman was transported to the hospital. According to court documents, she was able to identify Carney as the shooter from a photo lineup.
Police said she was paralyzed as a result of the shooting.
A warrant was issued for Carney's arrest, and he was taken into custody in front of the InTown Suites Extended Stay hotel near the intersection of South Hurstbourne Parkway and Watterson Trail, just after 1:15 p.m. Monday.
Police they spotted him walking around a corner and they stopped him. He allegedly had two loaded 9mm magazines in his pocket. After canvassing the area, they found a loaded handgun under a nearby vehicle.
According to court documents, hotel surveillance video showed Carney walk toward that vehicle, "make furtive movements towards it," then walk away just before he was detained.
Police said Carney was already a convicted felon and wasn't supposed to have possession of a weapon.
He was arrested and charged with first-degree assault, first-degree burglary, first-degree wanton endangerment and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon in connection with the Jan. 22 incident.
He was also charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and tampering with physical evidence in connection with the Monday incident.
He's currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections. He was arraigned in Jefferson District Court Monday morning, where a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf and a judge ordered that he be assigned a public defender. The judge also ordered him not to have any contact with the victim or any firearms.
