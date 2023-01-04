LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said a woman who kidnapped a child from a playground in Austin, Indiana, on Monday stripped naked and fought with police before she was taken into custody.
Brittany Hurtt, 44, was arrested by officers with the Austin Police Department.
According to a probable cause affidavit filed in Scott County, Hurtt allegedly walked up to a 7-year-old girl Monday morning at the playground at the Austin Elementary School and grabbed her wrist, allegedly telling her, "Come with me. Let's start a family."
When that girl jerked loose from her grip and ran away, Hurtt grabbed the hand of an 8-year-old girl from the playground, lifted her over a fence and walked away with her.
According to court documents, surveillance video shows Hurtt and the child going over the fence, before running north on nearby Howard Street.
Police said as they were driving toward the scene, they were flagged down by Hurtt's husband, who said his wife had just shown up at their home on Mann Avenue with the kidnapped child.
He said she had then taken off all of her clothes and was running naked down Mann Avenue.
According to court documents, police found Hurtt running naked down the street and carrying two trash bags. When an officer tried to use a police vehicle to block Hurtt in, she allegedly began beating on the vehicle and tried to yank the door open. Police said she continued to kick and fight with officers as she was handcuffed and placed into the police cruiser.
She was taken by EMS to the emergency room to be checked out. While she was being placed on a gurney, police say she was "making statements about how the children were being taught by the computers and all the children needed to die."
According to court documents, she told doctors at the hospital that she knew she was under arrest because she had kidnapped a child.
After she was cleared by the hospital, she was transported to the Scott County Detention Center.
She is charged with kidnapping a child under the age of 14, attempted kidnapping of a child under the age of 14, two counts of battery to a public safety official with bodily injury, criminal trespassing on school property, resisting law enforcement, public nudity and public indecency.
According to a letter sent home to parents from Principal Beverly Turner and Assistant Principal Sherry Fugate, a woman came onto the school playground and left with a child. But the district says a school resource officer and police responded and were able to quickly return the student unharmed within minutes.
Scott County School District 1 was on lockdown until the situation was resolved.
Austin Elementary is reassessing playground protocols to increase security for students.
The full letter is available to read below:
