LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville police are searching for a 32-year-old man in connection to a woman's shooting death earlier this year.
Sgt. Matt Sanders, a spokesman with the Louisville Metro Police Department, said Maurice Byars is wanted on murder and first-degree robbery charges in connection to the death of 37-year-old Amanda Miller.
Officers responded the night of May 29 to a parking lot in the 400 block of East Broadway, near the Phoenix Hill neighborhood. Miller was transported to UofL Hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening. But at the hospital, Miller died during surgery, according to Jefferson County Coroner's Office.
Police describe Byars as a 5-foot-8-inch, 160-pound Black man. He also may go by the name "Rayshawn."
If you have any information on Byars' whereabouts, call LMPD's anonymous Crime Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online through the department's Crime Tip Portal by clicking here.
