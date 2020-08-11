LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Shepherdsville man is facing murder and other charges after police say he shot another man early Sunday morning.
Bullitt County Sheriff's deputies arrested 21-year-old Trenton Schaaf Monday afternoon, after a chase.
According to court documents, Schaaf shot Michael Turner early Sunday morning in the 200 block of Triangle Lane, near Blue Lick Road and the John Harper Highway in Bullitt County. That's where 21-year-old Schaaf was in an "altercation" with Turner, when Schaaf "took the handgun from the victim and fired one shot."
Turner was taken to University Hospital, where he died.
Deputies say when they caught up with Schaaf in the 300 block of Barricks Road Monday afternoon, he was armed with a pistol and tried to run away before he was taken into custody. The gun matched the description of the one taken from Turner. According to the arrest warrant, a witness told police Schaaf admitted shooting Turner because he believed Turner was setting him up to be assaulted.
Schaaf is facing several charges, including murder, robbery and tampering with physical evidence.
