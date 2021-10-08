LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been arrested after police say he shot a man to death in Shively.
According to an arrest report, the incident took place just after 5:30 p.m. Thursday at an apartment complex on Ramser Court, near the intersection of Ralph Avenue and Dixie Highway. Police were sent to the scene after someone reported a shooting.
When they arrived, they found a man in his 30s who had been shot in the head. That man was transported to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
On Friday morning, the Jefferson County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 36-year-old Craig Tolbert, of Louisville.
Police say 28-year-old Michael Young fled the scene, but was captured in the back yard of a nearby home on Ralph Avenue.
According to court documents, witnesses who saw the shooting -- including Young's own family members -- told police that Young had just gotten out of the hospital and had been acting "very paranoid" and was threatening to shoot himself.
At one point, they said Tolbert walked toward the front door of the apartment and tried to talk Young out of hurting himself. That's when Young shot Tolbert in the head, according to the witnesses, before he dropped the gun and ran away.
Police say, when confronted, Young admitted to snorting several pills in the previous two days before coming to the apartment. According to court documents, he also admitted to getting the gun from his mother, going to the apartment and putting the gun to his head while threatening to hurt himself.
He also admitted to shooting toward the front door in the direction of Tolbert, police say.
Young added that he was sorry, according to court documents.
Police say they found a handgun on the front deck.
Young was arrested and charged with murder. He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
