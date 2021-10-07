LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shively Police officers are investigating after a fatal shooting Thursday evening left one man dead.
Sgt. Patrick Allen said a man in his 30s was shot just after 5:30 p.m. and rushed to University of Louisville Hospital, where he later died.
The police have a suspect, Michael R. Young Jr., in custody. The 28-year-old is being charged with murder, Allen said.
The victim's identity is not known at this time.
This story may be updated.
