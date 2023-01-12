LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 24-year-old man accused of bringing a knife to a Jefferson County Public school has been in trouble with the law before.
Isaiah Moore faced a judge Thursday morning in Jefferson District Court. The charges stem from an incident that took place just after 1 p.m. at the Ahrens Educational Resource Center and Pathfinder at 546 S. 1st St. in downtown Louisville.
JCPS Police said officers received a report that an adult education student was on the way with a gun. When officers arrived, they stopped Moore as he tried to get into the building.
Moore was armed with a knife, according to an arrest report, and an officer was injured during a scuffle, receiving a "large superficial cut" to his left forearm.
The fixed blade kitchen knife was found in his backpack, according to police.
Moore was arrested and charged with the unlawful possession of a weapon on school property, second-degree disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and third degree assault of a police or probation officer.
It's not the first time Moore has faced weapons charges.
"It's not the first time weapons have gotten him in trouble," Jefferson District Judge Jennifer Leibson said in court Thursday. "He was charged with carrying a concealed deadly weapon in 2017, which he must have been young then because he's only 24 now."
During Moore's arraignment, prosecutors also referenced a previous 2020 burglary charge on his record.
Leibson set his bond at $20,000 cash but would allow house incarceration if he met his bond. The court also ordered Moore to stay away from any JCPS school property, and he's not to have any weapons like guns or knives.
Ahrens Principal Angela Parsons sent home a letter to families saying that JCPS police officers were tipped off about a student bringing a weapon to the building. You can read the full letter below:
January 11, 2023
Dear Brown School Families,
I always want to keep you informed about your child’s education and what’s happening at our school. Making sure you have accurate information allows us to dispel any rumors.
Today we received information that an adult education student may be preparing to bring a weapon to the building we share with Ahrens and Pathfinder. As a precaution, the security level was raised in the entire building and JCPS Police was called.
When the adult student arrived at the security desk, JCPS Police discovered he had a knife and the person was arrested. At no time did the person get beyond the entryway to the Ahrens building.
The learning inside our classrooms continued as security dealt with this incident and we are thankful to JCPS Police for their cooperation.
Thank you for your continued support of Brown School. If you have any questions feel free to contact me at 485-8216.
Sincerely,
Angela Parsons, Principal
