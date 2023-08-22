LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Radcliff Police Department said one of its officer is recovering after being dragged by a vehicle driven by a teenager during a traffic stop.
The incident occurred just after 11:15 p.m. Monday, according to Radcliff Police Chief Jeff Cross.
Cross said the officer pulled over a 17-year-old driver. When the officer tried to remove the keys from the ignition, the teen took off.
At the time, the officer had his hand on the steering wheel and was dragged across the westbound lanes of U.S. 31. Cross said they then hit a mailbox and crashed into a building.
The officer was thrown into the building and was injured. He was taken to the hospital but is expected to recover, according to Cross.
Cross said the 17-year-old ran from the scene but was eventually captured. He has not been publicly identified, as juvenile records are sealed.
