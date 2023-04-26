LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Radcliff man was arrested Wednesday evening after police said he shot a man he found with his girlfriend.
According to court documents, 26-year-old Broderick Justice-Miller was arrested by the Radcliff Police Department. He's facing several charges, including attempted murder.
Police said he admitted to shooting the man after he found him in a vehicle with his girlfriend. According to court documents, Justice-Miller said he got a gun from his apartment, opened the car door, pulled his girlfriend out of the car and fired 10-12 shots at the man.
Police said the victim was hit several times, and a nearby apartment was also hit by bullets.
He was arrested by officers from the Bardstown Police Department and charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault and first-degree wanton endangerment.
He's currently being held in the Hardin County Detention Center.
The condition of the victim is not known.
