NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Desijuan Berry, 20, was shot and killed Monday night in New Albany. And while police arrested a suspect in the case, family members still don't know what happened or why.
It happened just after 11 p.m. July 4. New Albany Police Officers were sent to a report of a shooting in the 1300 block of Bono Road, not far from State Street. After being shot multiple times, Berry was rushed to University of Louisville Hospital, where he died.
On Wednesday, surrounded by family and friends, holding a picture of her son, Misti Kidwell shared what little she knows about the last 24 hours of Berry's life.
"He was at the cookout with his friends and, I guess, a female that he's been seeing," Kidwell said.
On Monday night, Kidwell got a phone call that her son had been shot. But by the time she arrived, it was too late.
"I rushed out of the house. ... and then I called U of L, and I went straight to U of L," she said. "He had already passed. They said he passed in the ambulance."
New Albany Police arrested Nicholas Bowerman, 18, and charged him with voluntary manslaughter.
Family members said Berry was an aspiring rapper and had been pursuing his dreams since graduating from New Albany High School.
The loss of Kidwell's son came at an already difficult time for her. Earlier this summer, she was shot four times in a domestic situation. So as she faces more surgeries and medical bills, Kidwell spent Wednesday morning at Spring Valley Funeral Home in New Albany working on a payment plan and final arrangements.
But Anthony Oxendine, owner of Spring Valley, offered Wednesday to pay for Berry's funeral
A judge appointed a public defender to represent Bowerman, who is scheduled to be back in court Thursday.
