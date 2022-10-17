LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Remains discovered by a turkey hunter in central Indiana have been identified as those of a a Louisville man who was reported missing more than 20 years ago.
According to a news release, the remains were found in May 2004 near Lake Lemon in northeast Monroe County. That's just north of Yellowwood State Forest in central Indiana.
The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says the remains were taken to a private DNA lab and positively identified as those of Steve Gabbard, of Louisville, who was reported missing in 2002 when he was 39 years old. According to his family members, he was last seen heading for Indianapolis on a blue Harley Davidson.
"An investigation regarding Gabbard by authorities in the Indianapolis area from this same time period indicated he may have been met with foul play," the news release states.
Authorities say evidence recovered from the site of the remains also indicates that a homicide likely occurred.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2022 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.