LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Kentucky woman who disappeared on Thanksgiving died from a single gunshot wound.
Jill Clayton's body was found Friday night in Morehead by volunteer searchers, and results of an autopsy came back Monday.
Clayton's boyfriend, Gary Jefferies, has been charged with murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.
Louisville was originally part of the search area for Clayton, because Jefferies drove to the city just after Thanksgiving.
Family members raised fears about foul play last week. They said they became concerned Jefferies showed up to Thanksgiving dinner alone and said Clayton had stayed home because she was sick.
But days later, family members went to check on Clayton and found only her phone, purse, keys and the food she had prepared for Thanksgiving.
