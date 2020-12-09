LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman from Rowan County, Kentucky, disappeared on Thanksgiving Day, and police believe she may be in Louisville.
Jill Clayton was last seen Nov. 26 with her boyfriend, Gary Jefferies, according to a report from LEX 18 in Lexington, Kentucky. Family members said they became concerned when Jefferies showed up to Thanksgiving dinner alone.
Jefferies said Clayton stayed home because she was sick, according to family members. Days later, however, family members went to check on Clayton and found only her phone, purse, keys and the food she had prepared for Thanksgiving.
Clayton's family said it is unlike her to fall off the grid for this long. They said Clayton's neighbors were the last to see her and Jefferies together.
"Two neighbors told us that Thursday morning, Thanksgiving morning, about 9 a.m. they heard a pretty bad argument between them happening," said Katherine Holbrook, Clayton's sister. "That argument is the last time that anybody has seen her, heard from her — nothing. She hasn't been — she wasn't on her phone (or) anything like that."
Jefferies was recently arrested in Louisville on unrelated charges.
The Rowan County Sheriff's office is leading the investigation into Clayton's disappearance and said the search area has widened because Jefferies drove to Louisville just after Thanksgiving.
"We have evidence that suggests foul play," Holbrook told LEX 18. "I can’t tell you what that evidence is, but the sheriff’s office believes foul play was involved."
If you have information on Clayton's whereabouts, call police.
