LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana city council member and her daughter were arrested Monday night on drug charges.
Salem Police Department said that about 9:22 p.m., officers were trying to settle an argument between Annie Napier, 35, and her mother, Gail Nappier, 66, a member of the Salem City Council.
Officers said they discovered marijuana, which led them to obtain a search warrant for the home. Inside the home, police said they also found prescription drugs and drug paraphernalia.
Both mother and daughter were charged with possession of drugs, including marijuana and narcotics, possession of paraphernalia and maintaining a common nuisance.
Both were booked into the Washington County Jail on $4,700 cash bond.
Gail Napier's husband, Michael Napier, was not taken into custody "due to concerning medical issues," according to the news release. Police said they plan to file charges to arrest him later.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.