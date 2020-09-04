LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Seymour, Indiana, have released new details about a shooting Tuesday night that put two people in the hospital.
According to a post on the Seymour Police Department's Facebook page, Cody Hurley, 23, and Riley Deaton, 25, were shot at a house on South Vine Street just before 9:45 p.m. Tuesday and are still recovering in University of Louisville Hospital. As of Friday afternoon, police said "their condition is unknown."
A baby was also in the house at the time, according to the Facebook post, but wasn't hurt.
A witness at the scene told police someone knocked on the door to the South Vine Street home. When the door was opened, the witness saw a person wearing a hoodie and showing a weapon. Police said that person then opened fire with a rifle, shooting through the front door several times.
Seymour Police spokesman Officer Jeremy Helmsing has said the shooting was not a random act of violence, and police in the Facebook post say "it is further believed that the incident is drug related."
"Whoever did it seemed like the person he was after, whoever that was, was in that house," Helmsing said. "We want the public to know it wasn't a random act of violence. It's an isolated incident, and the individuals in there seemed to be targeted."
Police are still searching for suspects and ask anyone with information to call 812-522-1234.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.