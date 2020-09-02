LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after two people were shot in Seymour, Indiana, Tuesday night.
According to a news release, the shootings occurred just before 9:45 p.m. at a home at 330 South Vine Street.
Police say when they arrived, they found two people who had suffered gunshot wounds. Those victims, who have not been identified, were taken by helicopter to University Hospital in Louisville.
Their conditions are not known.
Police say they executed a search warrant at the home and found several bullets, bullet casings and bullet fragments, as well as "other items of evidentiary value."
A witness at the home told police someone knocked on the door. When the door was opened, the witness saw a person wearing a hoodie and showing a weapon. That person then opened fire, shooting through the front door several times.
Anyone who has any information on the suspect is asked to call the Seymour Police Department at 812-522-1234.
