LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Shelbyville man is facing several charges after police said officers found images containing child pornography on his smart phone.
According to court documents, 45-year-old Matthew Jager was arrested by Kentucky State Police on Tuesday.
Police said online activity associated with child pornography was traced to Jager. When confronted, Jager gave investigators permission to search his phone and officers discovered more than 20 images related to child pornography, according to court documents.
Jager is charged with 20 counts of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor. He is currently being held in the Shelby County Detention Center.
