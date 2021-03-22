LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Shepherdsville man was arrested after an alleged murder in Bullitt County early Monday morning.
Jordan Summers, 27, was charged with murder after a victim came to a home on Old Mill Road in Shepherdsville around 5:20 a.m. and was shot once by Summers, according to an arrest citation from the Bullitt County Sheriff Department.
The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Summers was arrested minutes after the alleged shooting. He is being held at the Bullitt County Detention Center on a $1 million bond.
