LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Shepherdsville say a Clarksville man hatched an elaborate story when he was accused of planting a pipe bomb in the back of his ex-girlfriend's car.
Shepherdsville police say Dwayne Price put a pipe bomb in the back of his ex-girlfriend's car. The device was functional, but did not have gunpowder in it. According to police, Price told an officer he saw the pipe bomb fall out of his ex-girlfriend's car while he was fishing at a pond next door.
He also told investigators he overheard someone talking about a "big surprise" at a protest.
Police found the bomb in the car, and say Price did not have any fishing poles at the time. His ex-girlfriend also told police she saw explosives in Price's home.
He's now facing several charges, including: possession of a destructive device or booby trap device, wanton endangerment, and trafficking in a controlled substance.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All rights resered.