LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Shively man accused of killing his wife and shooting his 12-year-old daughter told a judge Thursday morning that he loves his family. But the judge quickly cut him off.
Ronald Burdette, 55, appeared for arraignment in Jefferson District Court in an orange jail jumpsuit and a facemask.
"I love my family ..." Burdette began.
"Sir? No. No," the judge interjected. "I do not want you to make any comments."
Ronald Burdette was arrested early Monday morning in Jeffersonville, less than 24 hours after police said he shot his wife, 49-year-old Cindy Burdette, and his 12-year-old daughter, in their home on Appleton Lane, near Dixie Highway. Police said it happened just before 5 a.m. Sunday.
A warrant for Ronald Burdette's arrest paints a picture of the harrowing moments after the shooting as well as the allegations against him.
Police said they got a call from Cindy Burdette's sister just before 5 a.m. She allegedly told officers that she had just gotten a call from her niece, the 12-year-old girl. The child told her that Ronald Burdette had just shot her mother.
When officers arrived at the home, they found the body of Cindy Burdette lying in the hallway.
After making the grisly discovery, police said they called out to see if anyone else was in the home. That's when two children ran to the officers, and one of them was bleeding.
According to court documents, the 12-year-old girl had been shot in the neck. Her 12-year-old brother was unharmed.
Police said the boy told officers he woke up that morning to the noise of loud pops. He noticed his mother lying on the ground and that his sister was bleeding.
The boy told officers that Ronald Burdette was still in the home at the time and fired several shots throughout the home before he got in his car and drove away.
Ronald Burdette's bond has been set at $1 million.
