LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two 12-year-old siblings at the scene of a fatal Shively double shooting got on the phone and called for help, telling a witness that their father had just shot their mother.
Those are the allegations laid out in court documents made public Wednesday as the alleged shooter was brought back to Louisville.
Ronald Burdette, 55, is accused of killing his wife and shooting his child in their Shively home over the weekend. He was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections just before 11 a.m. Wednesday, according to online court records. He's charged with Murder, first-degree Assault, first-degree Wanton Endangerment and Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon.
Ronald Burdette was arrested in Jeffersonville early Monday morning, less than 24 hours after police said he shot his wife, 49-year-old Cindy Burdette, and his 12-year-old daughter, in their home on Appleton Lane, near Dixie Highway. Police said it happened just before 5 a.m. Sunday.
Police said Cindy Burdette was dead when they arrived on the scene. The 12-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital, and at last check, had stabilized. Her condition is not known. Police said another 12-year-old boy — a sibling — was also at the house at the time of the shooting but wasn't injured.
A warrant for Ronald Burdette's arrest paints a picture of the harrowing moments after the shooting as well as the allegations against him.
Police said they got a call from Cindy Burdette's sister just before 5 a.m. She allegedly told officers that she had just gotten a call from her niece, the 12-year-old girl. The child told her that Ronald Burdette had just shot her mother.
When officers arrived at the home, they found the body of Cindy Burdette lying in the hallway.
After making the grisly discovery, police said they called out to see if anyone else was in the home. That's when the two children ran to the officers, and one of them was bleeding.
According to court documents, the 12-year-old girl had been shot in the neck.
Police said her brother told officers he woke up that morning to the noise of loud pops. He noticed his mother lying on the ground and that his sister was bleeding.
The boy told officers that Ronald Burdette was still in the home at the time and fired several shots throughout the home before he got in his car and drove away.
Ronald Burdette is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday morning in Jefferson District Court.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.