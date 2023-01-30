LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a southern Indiana man used a rock to break into several buildings and take off with cash registers, money and lottery tickets.
The Columbus Police Department arrested 27-year-old Jeron McDonald early Thursday morning.
After responding to a burglary, a K-9 tracked McDonald to a nearby apartment building and found a stolen cash register in the alley.
Inside McDonald's apartment, police say they found a large amount of cash along with several lottery tickets.
McDonald is charged with burglary, possession of stolen property and criminal mischief.
