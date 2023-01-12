LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana woman accused of stealing more than $400,000 from her employer after being fired, will spend two years in federal prison.
Dara Little, 35, of Mitchell, was sentenced Thursday.
Prosecutors said Little worked as the executive director of nursing at a senior living facility in Bedford.
She was fired in 2016 for timesheet fraud and stealing prescription medication.
But after she was fired, her access to a reimbursement program wasn't immediately disabled.
After it was disabled, she used another employee's account to submit 172 claims for items she bought and got reimbursed for.
Little will also spend three years on probation and pay $419,000 in restitution.
