LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was charged with murder after Louisville Metro Police said he shot a woman to death in his St. Matthews home.
According to court documents, 39-year-old Michael Coates was arrested shortly before 1 p.m.
Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell said officers responded at about 6:30 a.m. to the 300 block of Macon Avenue, just off Lexington Road, south of Shelbyville Road.
Officers found a woman who'd been shot multiple times. She was transported to the hospital in critical condition, where she later died, according to an arrest report.
The woman has not yet been publicly identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office. For now, WDRB News is only identifying her as "a relative."
Police identified Coates as a suspect in the shooting. A short time later, officers were notified that Coates was seen walking near Frankfort Avenue. According to court documents, he was found, armed with a handgun, on Frankfort Avenue, near South Hite Avenue.
When police arrested Coates, he allegedly confessed to shooting the woman before leaving the home. Police also said they found a small amount of marijuana on his person when he was taken into custody.
He's charged with Murder, Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon and Trafficking in Marijuana.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.
