LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A suspect has been arrested months after two men were found shot to death inside a crashed vehicle in southwest Louisville.
According to court documents, 21-year-old Terral White was arrested on Wednesday and charged with two counts of Murder.
Police said on the night of Saturday, April 2, officers found 19-year-old Amear Clay and 20-year-old T'ylan Whetstone shot to death inside a crashed vehicle in the 3200 block of New Lynnview Drive, off Cane Run Road in the St. Denis neighborhood.
Both men had been shot in the back of the head, according to court documents.
Police said they got surveillance video showing White armed with a gun outside his apartment before the shooting. Additional surveillance video also shows him getting into the victims' vehicle just before the shooting, then getting out and fleeing the vehicle right after it crashed.
He was the only person seen fleeing the vehicle after the crash, according to police.
White is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
