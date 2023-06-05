LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A suspect in a Bardstown, Kentucky shooting was arrested on Saturday in Lexington, according to police.
Akbar Mubelela, 18, is a suspect in a shooting on Ashberry Drive last week. The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
An arrest warrant was issued for Mubelela. He was arrested in Lexington.
Mubelela is currently lodged at Fayette County Jail on a $250,000 bond. He is charged with robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.
