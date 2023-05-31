LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Bardstown were investigating Wednesday afternoon, after someone was shot.
According to the Bardstown Police Department, the investigation was taking place near the corner of Ashberry Drive and Wilble Boulevard.
Assistant Chief Capt. Kevin Thompson said a man was shot Wednesday morning and found in the street on Ashberry Drive. He was transported to the hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.
Police are looking for one or more suspects who fled the scene.
Anyone with any information was asked to call the Nelson County Dispatch at 502-348-3211.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2023 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.