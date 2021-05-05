LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man who police allege shot someone several times in the parking lot of a restaurant near Eastern Parkway has been charged with attempted murder.
Michael Hilliard, 23, will face a judge Thursday — a little less than a week after police allege he drove into the parking lot of the El Tarasco restaurant at 2247 S Preston St. and opened fire on a man sitting in a parked car.
The man was hospitalized with gunshot wounds to his arms and legs, according to Hilliard's arrest documents.
"The victim's forearm was shattered," police wrote in Hilliard's arrest documents. "The victim will have to have follow-up surgery to repair the damage."
According to police, the man has known Hilliard "for years" and was able to identify him to authorities.
Hilliard's gunfire also allegedly hit the car of a woman who was in the drive-thru at a nearby White Castle. The woman was not hurt, but her car sustained damage estimated at above $500 but under $1,000, according to Hilliard's arrest documents.
In addition to attempted murder, Hilliard has been charged with criminal mischief, wanton endangerment and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.