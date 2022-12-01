LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Louisville men have been arrested in connection with the murder of a man who was shot in Louisville's Russell neighborhood in October.
According to court documents, 29-year-old Marshall Murray Jr. and 29-year-old Marcus Murray were arrested by officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department on Thursday. They are charged with complicity to murder and complicity to first-degree burglary.
Police say their arrests are in connection with the murder of Timothy Greer.
The shooting took place on Saturday, Oct. 22, at a home in the 1000 block of Esquire Alley at about 9 p.m. That's off West Broadway and South 10th Street, just outside downtown Louisville.
That's where police found Greer, who had been shot several times. He was taken to UofL Hospital in critical condition, but died days later.
According to court documents, several witnesses saw both suspects arrive at the home unannounced, come through the unlocked front door without permission, shoot Greer several times, then run out the back door.
Police say the two suspects were captured on surveillance video in the area.
Both men are currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections and are scheduled to appear before a judge on Friday morning.
It's not clear if they are related.
At the time of this writing, only Marshall Murray's mugshot is available. This story will be updated when Marcus Murray's mugshot is available.
