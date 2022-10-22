LOUISVILLE, Ky.. (WDRB) -- A man is in critical condition after he was shot in the Russell neighborhood on Saturday, according to Louisville Metro Police.
Officers with LMPD's First Division responded to a reported shooting in the 1000 block of Esquire Alley around 9 p.m., according to department Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell. That's off West Broadway and South 10th Street, just outside downtown Louisville.
Once on scene, officers found a man who had been shot. He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital in critical condition.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating "because of the severity of the victim's injuries," Mitchell said. There were no suspects as of 10:20 p.m. Saturday.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous crime tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted online through the department's crime tip portal by clicking here.
This story may be updated.
