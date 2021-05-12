LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teenage girl was shot and killed Wednesday evening in Louisville's Chickasaw neighborhood, according to police.
The girl was fatally injured in a shooting reported just before 7 p.m. in the 4100 block of Grand Avenue, Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell said in a statement. That's not far from the intersection of Hale Avenue and South 41st Street.
The girl was taken to University of Louisville Hospital, where Mitchell said she died from her injuries.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating but had no suspects as of Wednesday night, Mitchell said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the department's tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Callers can remain anonymous.
