LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 19-year-old man was identified Wednesday as the victim of a fatal shooting earlier this month in the Parkland neighborhood.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said Denim Miller died early April 22 of a gunshot wound at 1411 Catalpa St., near Wilson Avenue and 26th Street.
Louisville Metro Police said, at the time, that Miller was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with "non-life-threatening" injuries. But the coroner's office said he died just after midnight April 22 at the hospital.
Police haven't made any arrests and didn't have any suspects the night of the shooting. If you have any information that could lead to an arrest, you're asked to call the anonymous police tip line at 574-LMPD.
