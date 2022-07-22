LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teenage girl is in critical condition after a shooting in the Bashford Manor neighborhood Friday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said police responded to a shooting at an apartment complex in the 1900 block of Goldsmith Lane at 10 a.m. Police found a girl, believed to be in her mid-teens, with a gunshot wound.
She was taken to University Hospital. LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating to determine how the girl was shot, according to Smiley.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-5673 or submit information online.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.