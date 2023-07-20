LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville vape shop was robbed for a second time this month.
Surveillance video from Monday, July 17, shows three suspects in black hoodies smash the front door of the Louisville Vapor Lab, the same way the store was broken into earlier this month.
The thieves broke a glass case and spread out around the store, located in the Central Station Shopping Center.
The smash-and-grab lasted less than a minute, and the video shows the thieves running out of the store, arms filled with the stolen goods.
On Saturday, July 1, the same store was broken into and product stolen. No one has been arrested in either incident.
