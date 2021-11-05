LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three people from Louisville were sent to prison for several years after pleading guilty to human trafficking charges.
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron says Quentin Burris, 29, Nigel Nicholas 54, and Abigail Varney, 26, all pleaded guilty.
In 2018, the three were arrested for sex acts with two runaways that were 16 years old.
According to a news release, Nicholas pleaded guilty to two counts of promoting prostitution. Varney pleaded guilty to promoting human trafficking, distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor and possession/viewing of matter portraying sexual performance of a minor.
Police say Burris, who pleaded guilty to promoting human trafficking, told them he knew the two were being trafficked.
All three will now spend five years in state prison.
