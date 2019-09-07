LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people are accused of stealing thousands of dollars' worth of items in Nelson and Washington counties.
Police arrested Lisa Stone, 43, and Bobby Pannell, 38, of Bardstown, Kentucky, after receiving warrants for three different locations throughout Nelson County.
Officers recovered thousands of dollars' worth of stolen antiques and items from On the Spot Car Wash, as well as $30,000 of CBD oil and accessories.
Police believe the CBD oil and accessories were stolen from the Louisville area. The investigation is ongoing.
