LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sophia Rosing faced a judge Monday after a video over the weekend showed the University of Kentucky student shouting racial slurs at a student employee.
Rosing is facing charges related to public intoxication, assault, assaulting a police officer and disorderly conduct. She pleaded not guilty through her lawyer and waived a formal arraignment.
The video was taken early Sunday morning at Boyd Hall's front desk, where Kylah Spring was working an overnight shift. She said Rosing stumbled in the building at 1 a.m. Sunday.
Spring said when a student appears drunk, she is required to call a resident advisor to report it. But while waiting on an resident adviser, Spring said Rosing hit her and tried to run her over with a grocery cart in the lobby.
An officer arrested Rosing as she repeated the offensive language in front of other students. After seeing a video of the incident on social media, students said they were ashamed at what they saw.
"I was just really disappointed to see that one of my fellow students is acting that way toward another one of my fellow student," a UK student said. "And I just hope everybody at UK always feels safe and comfortable, and, obviously, that's not what happened."
According to Rosing's arrest citation, she told police she has "lots of money" and gets "special treatment," LEX18 reported Monday. The citation also mentions her kicking an officer and biting his hand.
UK officials called the incident "disturbing."
"The video is deeply offensive, and we take it very seriously," the university released in a statement. "The safety and well-being of our students is our top priority, and we will not tolerate behavior that threatens it."
The university said it is conducting an immediate review.
Update (3/3): To be clear: we condemn this behavior and will not tolerate it under any circumstance. The safety and well-being of our community has been — and will continue to be — our top priority.Read President Capilouto’s full message: https://t.co/IwzWJ52IRY— University of Kentucky (@universityofky) November 6, 2022
