LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was arrested and faces criminal charges after video posted online shows her calling a University of Kentucky student racial slurs while verbally and physically assaulting her, reported by LEX18.
Sophia Rosing was arrested after a video shows her calling a student employee racial slurs. It happened early Sunday morning at Boyd Hall's front desk when the student was working an overnight shift.
Rosing was booked in the Fayette County Detention Center. She faces criminal charges including two counts of assault, public intoxication and disorderly conduct.
University of Kentucky student Sophia Rosing arrested and charged after assaulting another student who was at work and calling her a “nigger bitch”https://t.co/kzNRYupfj8 pic.twitter.com/WuOi4Stauo— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 6, 2022
University of Kentucky called the incident "disturbing."
"The video is deeply offensive, and we take it very seriously," the university released in a statement. "The safety and well-being of our students is our top priority, and we will not tolerate behavior that threatens it."
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.