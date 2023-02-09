LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville Police have made arrests in a string of on-campus robberies.
Campus police Maj. Oscar Chavez told WDRB News Thursday that three juveniles had been arrested.
Chavez said there was a string of armed robberies where cars were stolen and later recovered. He added that the juveniles were also suspects in a robbery on Tuesday.
Police are trying to find out if they are the same people responsible for a similar robbery in January. Since then, patrols have been increased in the area of 3rd and 4th Streets.
