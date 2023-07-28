LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former University of Louisville student was sentenced Thursday after he pleaded guilty to one count of animal cruelty.
A second count of animal cruelty was dismissed.
The charges were filed in April after police received reports that Prince Ssenteza-Woodson cooked a baby chicken in an air fryer while streaming it live on social media.
Ssenteza-Woodson turned himself in to police after the charges were filed. His bond was set at $35,000, and he was ordered to have no contact with any animals.
The judge sentenced Ssenteza-Woodson to time served according to online court records, which ended up being 94 days since his arrest in April.
