SUV suspected in Oldham County hit and run

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Oldham County have released an updated description of a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash near Buckner on Christmas Day.

It happened around 6:16 p.m. in the 6100 block of West Ky. Highway 146, near Interstate 71. That's where police found 60-year-old Gage Thurman unresponsive and off the roadway with head trauma. He died at the scene.

Investigators originally believed Thurman may have been hit by a Ford pickup truck, which was either red or dark in color, but now say it was a gray SUV after reviewing images from a surveillance camera. 

Suspect SUV from Oldham County hit and run on Christmas Day.

Pictured: this undated image provided by the Oldham County Police Department shows an SUV seen driving away from the scene of a hit-and-run crash that killed a 60-year-old man near Buckner, Ky., on Dec. 25, 2022. 

The vehicle left the scene after hitting Thurman, and police believe it will have damage on its front and/or passenger side. 

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Oldham County Police at (502) 222-1300.

Previous Stories:

Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags