LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Oldham County have released an updated description of a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash near Buckner on Christmas Day.
It happened around 6:16 p.m. in the 6100 block of West Ky. Highway 146, near Interstate 71. That's where police found 60-year-old Gage Thurman unresponsive and off the roadway with head trauma. He died at the scene.
Investigators originally believed Thurman may have been hit by a Ford pickup truck, which was either red or dark in color, but now say it was a gray SUV after reviewing images from a surveillance camera.
The vehicle left the scene after hitting Thurman, and police believe it will have damage on its front and/or passenger side.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Oldham County Police at (502) 222-1300.
