LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A La Grange man died after a hit-and-run crash near Buckner on Sunday, according to Oldham County Police.
Police say a person was hit by a vehicle in the 6100 block of West Ky. Highway 146, near Interstate 71, around 6:16 p.m. on Christmas. That's where police found Gage Thurman, 60, unresponsive and off the roadway with head trauma.
Thurman died at the scene.
Investigators believe Thurman was hit by a Ford pickup truck, which was either red or dark in color. The truck left the scene after hitting Thurman. Police believe the suspected truck will have some damage.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Oldham County Police at (502) 222-1300.
