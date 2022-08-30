WARNING: The video attached to this story contains profanity. Viewer discretion is advised.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students on a Jefferson County Public Schools bus say they were followed and threatened with a gun on the route home from school Friday afternoon, according to JCPS.
In a letter that went home to parents on Friday, Jamie Wyman, principal of Carter Elementary School, said that the bus involved was Bus No. 2047.
According to Wyman, the incident began when an adult and a child, neither of whom were parents or students from Carter Elementary School, appeared at a bus stop, got onto the bus and began threatening the students.
Wyman said the bus driver escorted them off the bus, but the pair then got into another vehicle and began following the bus along its route.
"Students reported seeing the occupants of the vehicle display a gun while following Bus #2047," Wyman wrote.
Both the Louisville Metro Police Department and JCPS Security were notified of the incident, and the bus driver was told to return to Carter Elementary School without making any more stops. Students were asked to stay on the bus until representatives of both law enforcement agencies arrived.
"I wanted to thank all of you for agreeing to come pick up your child from school," Wyman wrote. "We feel this was the safest and best way for your children to get home today. I also want to thank the bus driver for his quick action and for stepping up to keep all of our kids safe."
"I understand that your child may be suffering some trauma from this incident," Wyman added. "I hope that you will discuss what happened with your child and reach out to our counselor who will be able to talk to students on Monday."
A video allegedly taken by a student on the bus while the adult and child boarded the bus shows a chaotic scene.
That video, obtained by WDRB, appears to show several elementary school students screaming while a man stood at the front of the bus yelling and hurling profanity.
"I'm gonna flip this whole bus and everybody on it!" he shouts. "I mean that! I mean that! That goes for everybody on here! Touch my daughter again, and I'm gonna flip this whole bus! I'm not playing! You don't let nobody touch my kids, bro! I'm not playing, bro! All that bully [EXPLETIVE], all that big bully [EXPLETIVE] y'all got going on? I’m not playing!"
Children can be heard screaming and crying. One child weeps, "I wanna go home! I wanna go home! I wanna go home!"
